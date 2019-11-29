98% target of anti-polio vaccination achieved: Commissioner Hazara

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer ul islam Friday has termed 98% of the targets achieved during the recently concluded "Case Response-2" (CR-2) Polio Campaign in Hazara Division.

He made it clear to the district health authorities that KP government shall not accept less than 100% results in the forthcoming polio eradication drive to be launched on 2nd December 2019.

Zaheer ul Islam directed the health department to compile complete particulars of those 18,141 children who could not be approached due to their absence from native districts, refusal by the parents or any other reason. He said that all the children who missed polio drops during the previous campaign much be reached in the next phase of vaccination for administrating polio vaccine.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Polio Eradication Committee. The meeting was told that 98% targets were achieved during the previous campaign by vaccinating 900196 children out of a total 912447 by 3912 mobile teams and fixed centers in 236 union councils of eight districts of Hazara Division.

It was also informed that another 5-day CR-2 polio eradication drive has been scheduled from 2nd December while a regular campaign will start on 16th December 2019.

The Commissioner Zaheer ul Islam said that elimination of polio should be our ultimate target and in order to achieve this goal, children who were missed or not available in their home districts must be reached at any cost for vaccinating them in the next polio drive.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to identify five best polio workers and officials of their respective districts who showed outstanding performance in polio eradication efforts, and would be awarded cash prizes by the KP Chief Secretary.

The Regional Police Officer, Hazara Region, Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhel, all deputy commissioners, district health officers, the polio program authorities and other members of the committee attended the meeting.