UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

98% Target Of Anti-polio Vaccination Achieved: Commissioner Hazara

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:55 PM

98% target of anti-polio vaccination achieved: Commissioner Hazara

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer ul Islam Friday has termed 98% of the targets achieved during the recently concluded "Case Response-2" (CR-2) Polio Campaign in Hazara Division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer ul islam Friday has termed 98% of the targets achieved during the recently concluded "Case Response-2" (CR-2) Polio Campaign in Hazara Division.

He made it clear to the district health authorities that KP government shall not accept less than 100% results in the forthcoming polio eradication drive to be launched on 2nd December 2019.

Zaheer ul Islam directed the health department to compile complete particulars of those 18,141 children who could not be approached due to their absence from native districts, refusal by the parents or any other reason. He said that all the children who missed polio drops during the previous campaign much be reached in the next phase of vaccination for administrating polio vaccine.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Polio Eradication Committee. The meeting was told that 98% targets were achieved during the previous campaign by vaccinating 900196 children out of a total 912447 by 3912 mobile teams and fixed centers in 236 union councils of eight districts of Hazara Division.

It was also informed that another 5-day CR-2 polio eradication drive has been scheduled from 2nd December while a regular campaign will start on 16th December 2019.

The Commissioner Zaheer ul Islam said that elimination of polio should be our ultimate target and in order to achieve this goal, children who were missed or not available in their home districts must be reached at any cost for vaccinating them in the next polio drive.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to identify five best polio workers and officials of their respective districts who showed outstanding performance in polio eradication efforts, and would be awarded cash prizes by the KP Chief Secretary.

The Regional Police Officer, Hazara Region, Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhel, all deputy commissioners, district health officers, the polio program authorities and other members of the committee attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Mobile December 2019 All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI captain charged for chan ..

26 minutes ago

Southern Punjab win Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI ..

34 minutes ago

Bahria University Holds National Conference On "Iq ..

43 minutes ago

OIC-IPHRC appalled by the unending inhuman blockad ..

46 minutes ago

Expo 2020: Uniting the world in optimism for a bet ..

1 hour ago

Innovators unite from every corner of planet at Ex ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.