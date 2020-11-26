UrduPoint.com
9833 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :After an addition of 166 more COVID-19 confirmed cases during last 24 years , the total number of positive cases has surged to 9833 in the district.

According to daily situation report shared by Deputy Commissioner office, as many as 8271 patients have been recovered so far after treatment, out of the total 9833 confirmed cases.

"Presently 166 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 41 belonged to Rawal Town, 48 Potohar town, 37 Rawalpindi cantt, 5 Gujar khan, 5 Taxila, 8 Kalar syedan and 4 from Murree,"he said.

The District Administration further informed that 40 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,31 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,7 Red Crescent, 49 Institute of Urology 4 Hearts international hospital and one in Attock hospital who were being provided the best health care facilities.

He said that 6 people were died due to this deadly virus during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Capt � Anwar Ul Haq Monday told media that all resources are being utilized for controlling the spread of COVID-19 and concerned departments are fully mobilized for carrying out the task.He said SOPs regarding COVID are being ensured at business centers while action is also being taken against violators.

