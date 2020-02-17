UrduPoint.com
99 More Coronavirus Cases On Japan Cruise Ship: Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:04 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :An additional 99 people have tested positive for coronavirus on a cruise ship off the Japan coast, Japanese media said Monday, citing new figures from the health ministry.

That would take the total number of positive cases on the Diamond Princess to 454. The health ministry declined to confirm the reports immediately.

