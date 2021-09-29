99 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 99 new dengue suspect cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the Rawalpindi district with 24 belonged to Rawalpindi and 75 from the Federal capital area.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood told APP, that among the new cases ten were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, five from Rawal Town, four from Chaklala Cantonment board while 75 cases were reported from Islamabad.

He said the number of confirmed dengue cases have been reached 318 in the district so far out of which 283 were discharged after recovery.

"Presently,103 suspect cases were admitted in three public sector hospitals of the city out of which 35 were declared positive while the hospitals have increased the capacity of beds from 92 to 126 to deal with the rising number of dengue cases" he added.

Dr Sajjad updated that the number of positive cases belonged to the Rawalpindi area have been reached 135 so far while 35 patients of the Rawalpindi area were presently admitted to the Holy Family, District Headquarters and Benazir Bhutto Hospitals.

The DCPEC said that most cases were being reported from the Rawalpindi cantonment areas including Misrail road, Range road, Shally valley, Dhoke Mustaqeem, and Nasserabad while some cases were also reported from the areas of Satellite town, Dhoke Hassu, Chaklala and Gangal area.

He advised the residents of the said areas to adopt precautionary measures and use a mosquito net or mosquito repellants like mats and coils to avoid the bite of mosquitoes.

Dr Sajjad informed that case response activity had been carried out at those residences and workplaces from where patients were reported on the last day.

