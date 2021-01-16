UrduPoint.com
99 Pc Polio Target Obtained In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 01:36 PM

The five days anti-polio drive was successfully completed in the district as 99 percent of the set target of the drive has been achieved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The five days anti-polio drive was successfully completed in the district as 99 percent of the set target of the drive has been achieved.

A meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak was held to review the polio drive.

DC expressed satisfaction over the drive and paid rich tribute to the polio workers over successful polio drive.

He said that the polio drive remained successful despite cold weather and fog.

He directed the health officials to ensure presence of polio vaccine at fixed centres of health department.

He said that the polio drive process will continue till complete elimination of polio from the country.

On this occasion, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ali Mahdi, health officials and UNICEF representatives were also present.

APP /sak

