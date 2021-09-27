A free eye camp held in district Sukkur

Al- Khidmat Fpundation Sukkur has arranged a Free Eye camp in Rori, district Sukkur here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Al- Khidmat Fpundation Sukkur has arranged a Free Eye camp in Rori, district Sukkur here on Monday.

In the camp, large number of women benefited by free eye checkup, medicine and minor operations were carried out by competent doctors of Al-Shifa Eye Trust.

According to Foundation's event manager, the doctors also issued medicines and glasses after on checkups. About 21 patients were selected for minor operations.