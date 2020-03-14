A new case of Coronavirus reported in Karachi

Sindh Health Department has a new case of Coronavirus in Karachi as a 38 year old patient arrived from Saudi Arab a few days back and was tested positive on Saturday, said a spokesman of Sindh Health department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Health Department has a new case of Coronavirus in Karachi as a 38 year old patient arrived from Saudi Arab a few days back and was tested positive on Saturday, said a spokesman of Sindh Health department.

This has brought the total number of cases to 16 in Sindh out of which two have recovered and sent home while 14 are under treatment.