UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Small Glass Of Juice Or Soda A Day May Increase Cancer Risk

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

A small glass of juice or soda a day may increase cancer risk

New research has discovered that even a small amount of juice or soda you drink per day may increase your risk for cancer

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :New research has discovered that even a small amount of juice or soda you drink per day may increase your risk for cancer.

The study, which was published in medical journal BMJ recently, looked into the association between the consumption of sugary beverages and an increased risk in cancer by collecting data on more than 100,000 French adults with an average age of 42.

A small glass of a sugary drink per day 100 ml,0 about a third of a typical can of soda is linked to an 18 percent increase in overall cancer risk and a 22 percent increase in risk for breast cancer.

According to the study, 100 percent fruit juices were also positively associated with the risk of overall cancer.

Mathilde Touvier, lead author of the study, and her team said that the main driver for the link between these drinks and an increased cancer risk was the sugar.

"High sugary drinks consumption is a risk factor for obesity and weight gain," Touvier told CNN, adding that "obesity is in itself a risk factor for cancer." Another possibility is that additives, such as 4-methylimidazole, which is found in drinks that contain caramel coloring, could play a role in cancer formation.

The study supported existing nutritional recommendations to limit sugary drink consumption, including 100 percent fruit juice, as well as policy actions, such as taxation and marketing restrictions targeting sugary drinks, which might potentially contribute to the reduction of cancer incidence.

Related Topics

Driver Lead May Breast Cancer Cancer Weight

Recent Stories

IBA announces admissions in OGDCL-talent hunt prog ..

13 minutes ago

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.8710 against USD Tuesday ..

13 minutes ago

Two killed in road accident in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago

Police launches operation against criminals

13 minutes ago

White House projects 1 trillion USD budget defici ..

13 minutes ago

6.6 million passengers travel through Sharjah Airp ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.