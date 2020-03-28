UrduPoint.com
A Team Of Eight Chinese Doctors To Arrive In Pakistan Today: Special Assistant On National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 01:06 PM

A team of eight chinese doctors to arrive in Pakistan today: Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza

A team of eight Chinese doctors to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday afternoon in order to review government's steps taken to check spread of Coronavirus and to provide technical support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :A team of eight Chinese doctors to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday afternoon in order to review government's steps taken to check spread of Coronavirus and to provide technical support.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr.

Zafar Mirza announced in a statement said that specialist doctors would land in Pakistan to help tackle the sharp spike in people with the corona disease, which has overwhelmed medical facilities, a private news channel reported.

"We hope that China's medical experts with coordination of Pakistani experts would help us to fight against the pandemic", he added.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the Pakistani government will fully benefit from the experiences of the Chinese doctors.

