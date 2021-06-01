UrduPoint.com
A Told Of 249,276 Complete Vaccination Procedure In KP: Health Department

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:56 PM

The process to vaccinate people against coronavirus continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday as according to the Health Department a total of 249,276 people have completed their procedure of vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The process to vaccinate people against coronavirus continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday as according to the Health Department a total of 249,276 people have completed their procedure of vaccination.

According to details, the Health Department said 61974 health workers had been administered the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine while 44251 had taken their second jab of the vaccine while 8744 health workers have taken the first jab of Sinovac in the province.

The Health Department further said that 1124 health workers have also taken their second jab of Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19.

A total of 250,892 senior citizens have been administered the first jab of Sinopharm while 69588 senior people have taken their second dose of the same vaccine.

A total of 13257 senior citizens have also been administered the first dose of Cansino vaccine, the report said, adding 218,838 senior citizens have taken the first jab of Sinovac vaccine. 21056 senior citizens have completed their procedure of vaccination by taking the second jab of Sinovav.

A total of 2851 health workers have been administered the first jab of AstraZeneca while among senior citizens 112740 have taken their first jab of AstraZeneca.

