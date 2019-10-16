A young AIDS patient dies in Hyderabad

A 30 years old AIDS patient died here on Wednesday in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A 30 years old AIDS patient died here on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

According to report,deceased AIDS patient belonged to Maso Bhurgari village of Hyderabad rural Taluka.

Sources said that 11 people had so far been lost their lives in Hyderabad after current outbreak of HIV/AIDS in Sindh.

Deceased patient was registered in Anti Retroviral Therapy (ART) clinic established at LUMHS, Hyderabad.