A Young Man Succumbs To Naegleria

Published October 30, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Another resident of Karachi succumbed to brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri on Monday taking the death tally due to the deadly disease in the current year to 10 in Sindh.

The spokesperson of Sindh Health Department, Shabir Ali Babar, informed here that a 22-year-old student Muhammad Arsal Baig, a resident of North Karachi District Central, succumbed to Naegleria fowleri.

Muhammad Arsal was brought to a private hospital on October 27 and his PCR test diagnosed positive for Naegleria, the spokesperson informed.

He stated that the Town Surveillance Coordinator has been asked to obtain water samples from the area at the insistence of the victim's family.

The spokesperson also appealed to the public to take preventive measures against Naegleria and must add an amount of chlorine to the water as per the instructions suggested by the experts.

