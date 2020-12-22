Abbottabad records highest positivity ratio of 40.32 percent

The highest COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded 40.32 percent in Abbottabad where as 2,398 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The highest COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded 40.32 percent in Abbottabad where as 2,398 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients.� The highest positivity ratio was observed in Abbottabad which was 40.32 percent followed by Hyderabad 22.12 percent and Karachi 12.54 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).� The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 4.32 percent, Balochistan 10.67 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1 percent,� Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.41 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5.67 percent, Punjab 4.22 percent and Sindh had 6.29 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 5.

8 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 7.36 percent, Faisalabad 5.47 percent and Multan 5.25 percent.� In Sindh, Karachi had 12.54 percent, Hyderabad 22.12 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 4.03 percent, Abbotabad 40.32 percent and Swat had 4.61 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 8.26 percent, in ICT 3.41 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 8.96 percent positivity ratio.�� The update also showed Mortality Analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 9,474 deaths were recorded with prevailing Fatality Rate of 2.05 percent against the global death rate of 2.20 percent.� It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 70 percent were males with 77.5 percent over the age of 50-year with age median of 61-year.�As many as 73 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus).�Out of the total died COVID patients� 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalized, it added.