UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbottabad Records Highest Positivity Ratio Of 40.32 Percent

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:44 PM

Abbottabad records highest positivity ratio of 40.32 percent

The highest COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded 40.32 percent in Abbottabad where as 2,398 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The highest COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded 40.32 percent in Abbottabad where as 2,398 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients.� The highest positivity ratio was observed in Abbottabad which was 40.32 percent followed by Hyderabad 22.12 percent and Karachi 12.54 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).� The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 4.32 percent, Balochistan 10.67 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1 percent,� Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.41 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5.67 percent, Punjab 4.22 percent and Sindh had 6.29 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 5.

8 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 7.36 percent, Faisalabad 5.47 percent and Multan 5.25 percent.� In Sindh, Karachi had 12.54 percent, Hyderabad 22.12 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 4.03 percent, Abbotabad 40.32 percent and Swat had 4.61 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 8.26 percent, in ICT 3.41 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 8.96 percent positivity ratio.�� The update also showed Mortality Analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 9,474 deaths were recorded with prevailing Fatality Rate of 2.05 percent against the global death rate of 2.20 percent.� It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 70 percent were males with 77.5 percent over the age of 50-year with age median of 61-year.�As many as 73 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus).�Out of the total died COVID patients� 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalized, it added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Swat Died Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Car bomb kills prison doctors, passer-by in Kabul

11 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with more losses

2 minutes ago

Eurozone stocks rebound at open, London falls furt ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia Signs Vaccine Deal With AstraZeneca, in T ..

2 minutes ago

French Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanon to Set Up Government Steering Committee fo ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.