Abe Requests Temporary Closure of All Schools in Japan to Protect Children From COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday instructed to close all schools in the country from March 2 until spring break in order to protect children from the spread of the novel coronavirus respiratory disease, COVID-19.

"Putting children's health and safety first and from the point of view of taking preliminary measures to address the risk of infection caused by many children and teachers gathering in one place for long hours on a daily basis, I request that all elementary, junior and high schools, as well as special needs schools be closed temporarily from March 2 until spring break," Abe told a meeting of the novel coronavirus response headquarters, as aired by the NHK broadcaster.

The move comes after two boys under 10 tested positive for the virus in Japan's northernmost Hokkaido prefecture earlier in the day.

The total number of cases in the country has now suppressed 200, apart from another 705 from the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama earlier this month, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday citing local authorities.