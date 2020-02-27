UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abe Requests Temporary Closure Of All Schools In Japan To Protect Children From COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

Abe Requests Temporary Closure of All Schools in Japan to Protect Children From COVID-19

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday instructed to close all schools in the country from March 2 until spring break in order to protect children from the spread of the novel coronavirus respiratory disease, COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday instructed to close all schools in the country from March 2 until spring break in order to protect children from the spread of the novel coronavirus respiratory disease, COVID-19.

"Putting children's health and safety first and from the point of view of taking preliminary measures to address the risk of infection caused by many children and teachers gathering in one place for long hours on a daily basis, I request that all elementary, junior and high schools, as well as special needs schools be closed temporarily from March 2 until spring break," Abe told a meeting of the novel coronavirus response headquarters, as aired by the NHK broadcaster.

The move comes after two boys under 10 tested positive for the virus in Japan's northernmost Hokkaido prefecture earlier in the day.

The total number of cases in the country has now suppressed 200, apart from another 705 from the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama earlier this month, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday citing local authorities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Yokohama Japan March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Final Year Projects Exhibition 2020 at UET

1 minute ago

Estonia reports first coronavirus case

1 minute ago

Arrangements continues for flowers' exhibition: Vi ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan actively engaged with Iran to deal with c ..

1 minute ago

Chairman NAB listens over 1,550 complaints directl ..

6 minutes ago

ADB approves another $2 mln to help Asia and the P ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.