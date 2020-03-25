UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 15 Pct Of COVID-19 Patients Lose Sense Of Smell Or Taste: Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 03:06 PM

About 15 pct of COVID-19 patients lose sense of smell or taste: data

About 15 percent of South Korean coronavirus patients said they lost their sense of smell or taste, a survey showed Wednesday, in a possible indication that loss of smell or taste may be an early sign of virus infection

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ):About 15 percent of South Korean coronavirus patients said they lost their sense of smell or taste, a survey showed Wednesday, in a possible indication that loss of smell or taste may be an early sign of virus infection.

According to the telephone survey by doctors in the virus-hit city of Daegu, 15.3 percent of 3,191 virus patients, or 488 patients, said they lost their sense of smell or taste.

It is not unusual for patients infected with a respiratory virus to have such symptoms.

Some experts said it is difficult to assess whether the loss of smell or taste are signs of infection with the COVID-19 virus, which emerged in China late last year.

Jin Beom-sik, a professor of infectious disease at the National Medical Center, said the loss of smell in infected people is common because a respiratory virus can undermine the ability to detect odors.

Some doctors who treated virus patients also reported the loss of their sense of smell, Jin said.

Chung Yong-ki, a professor at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, said healthy people could also lose their ability to smell.

Chung said more research is needed to determine whether the loss of of these senses may be early signs of COVID-19 infection.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea stood at 9,137 on Wednesday, with the death toll reaching 126.

Related Topics

China Daegu Seoul South Korea North Korea May Samsung Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung unveils new mid-range smartphone with quad ..

3 seconds ago

COVID-19 pandemic: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) a ..

4 seconds ago

Fujairah oil product stocks sink 9% at tail end of ..

8 minutes ago

Rupee falls to Rs 162 against US dollar  

15 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 195

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 death toll in Indonesia hits 58

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.