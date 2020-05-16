About 2,000 Moscow Residents Took COVID-19 Antibody Tests - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Approximately 2,000 residents of the Russian capital have taken COVID-19 antibody tests, the city's response center said on Saturday.

"We have begun studying the residents' herd immunity against the coronavirus. As of now, about 2,000 Muscovites have managed to get tested," the center said.

The city plans to invite about 70,000 residents every three days to get their blood samples tested free of charge in one of 30 city hospitals. Participants are chosen via random sampling.

"Also, blood samples are only taken after those tested got registered in advance, which allows avoiding queues in medical facilities and prevents the spread of the coronavirus infection," the center added.

Earlier in the day, the city was reported to have 3,505 new coronavirus cases, bringing the overall number to 138,969. The death toll has reached 1,432.