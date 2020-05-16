UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 2,000 Moscow Residents Took COVID-19 Antibody Tests - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:53 PM

About 2,000 Moscow Residents Took COVID-19 Antibody Tests - Authorities

Approximately 2,000 residents of the Russian capital have taken COVID-19 antibody tests, the city's response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Approximately 2,000 residents of the Russian capital have taken COVID-19 antibody tests, the city's response center said on Saturday.

"We have begun studying the residents' herd immunity against the coronavirus. As of now, about 2,000 Muscovites have managed to get tested," the center said.

The city plans to invite about 70,000 residents every three days to get their blood samples tested free of charge in one of 30 city hospitals. Participants are chosen via random sampling.

"Also, blood samples are only taken after those tested got registered in advance, which allows avoiding queues in medical facilities and prevents the spread of the coronavirus infection," the center added.

Earlier in the day, the city was reported to have 3,505 new coronavirus cases, bringing the overall number to 138,969. The death toll has reached 1,432.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) disp ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner (DC) directs action against SO ..

2 minutes ago

DEWA reviews its strategy to enhance its flexibili ..

11 minutes ago

Bundesliga 2 returns to action in Germany

13 minutes ago

Pakistan attains huge market for exporting local r ..

13 minutes ago

The Newly Released Infinix Note 7 Boasts Superior ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.