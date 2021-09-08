UrduPoint.com

About 7,000 Cases Of Adverse Reactions To COVID Vaccines Registered In Russia -Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:51 PM

Approximately 7,000 cases of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines have been registered in Russia, Alla Samoylova, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, Roszdravnadzor, said on Wednesday, adding that it is 0.018% of vaccinated people

"To date, it must be said that on the territory of the Russian Federation, ... about 7,000 ... cases of adverse reactions. This is only 0.018% of all vaccinated people, that is, this is the minimum proportion of the total," Samoylova told a press conference.

