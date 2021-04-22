UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Above 50 Years Age; Vaccination To Citizens Begins: KP Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:54 PM

Above 50 years age; vaccination to citizens begins: KP Health Minister

Vaccination against coronavirus has started in the province for citizens above 50 years of age, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said in a media briefing here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Vaccination against coronavirus has started in the province for citizens above 50 years of age, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said in a media briefing here on Thursday.

Jhagra informed that vaccination centers have been set up in every district of the province so in order to complete the process in an appropriate manner.

He said there are 235 active vaccination centers in the province and 35 more are being set up to facilitate the people. The Provincial Minister said that now the citizens can get register for the vaccine by sending their ID card number to 1166 and would receive the centers from where they would be vaccinated.

Answering a question, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra disclosed that a total of 10,397 people were vaccinated on Wednesday, last. The first dose of vaccine has been given to 122,174 citizens aged 50 years and above in the province.

The number of citizens taking the second dose of the vaccine is 24,641, he informed. He said that so far 50,629 health workers have received the first dose of the vaccine.

He said the number of health workers receiving a second dose of vaccine is 30,464 while a single dose "Can Cyano" vaccine has been given to 5955 citizens.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participation at Climate Summit a recognition ..

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,081 new COVID-19 cases, 1,842 reco ..

8 minutes ago

Winners announced for 15th Sheikh Zayed Book Award

8 minutes ago

Moscow Says Presented US With List of Diplomats Or ..

10 minutes ago

Germany's Saxony to Purchase Batch of Russia's Spu ..

10 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Putin Aware About Zelenskyy's Proposa ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.