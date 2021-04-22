Above 50 years age; vaccination to citizens begins: KP Health Minister

Vaccination against coronavirus has started in the province for citizens above 50 years of age, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said in a media briefing here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Vaccination against coronavirus has started in the province for citizens above 50 years of age, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said in a media briefing here on Thursday.

Jhagra informed that vaccination centers have been set up in every district of the province so in order to complete the process in an appropriate manner.

He said there are 235 active vaccination centers in the province and 35 more are being set up to facilitate the people. The Provincial Minister said that now the citizens can get register for the vaccine by sending their ID card number to 1166 and would receive the centers from where they would be vaccinated.

Answering a question, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra disclosed that a total of 10,397 people were vaccinated on Wednesday, last. The first dose of vaccine has been given to 122,174 citizens aged 50 years and above in the province.

The number of citizens taking the second dose of the vaccine is 24,641, he informed. He said that so far 50,629 health workers have received the first dose of the vaccine.

He said the number of health workers receiving a second dose of vaccine is 30,464 while a single dose "Can Cyano" vaccine has been given to 5955 citizens.