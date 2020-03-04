Abundance medicines available in all hospitals: Dr.Yasmin Rashid

Provincial Minister for Health Dr.Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday reviewed advance measures and recent situation of suspected cases of coronavirus throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr.Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday reviewed advance measures and recent situation of suspected cases of coronavirus throughout the province.

In a meeting, health secretaries- Capt (R) Muhammad Usman Younas and Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan informed the minister about the advance precautionary measures being taken throughout the province to cope up with coronavirus.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that screening process of passengers at airports and on land routes were being carried out. People should also adopt preventive measures keeping in view the principles of hygiene, she said.

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, details are being obtained from different departments on daily basis regarding coronavirus.

All necessary medical equipments and medicines are available in abundance in all ICUs of hospitals.

She urged the media to play its positive role for creating awareness among the masses regarding coronavirus.

The government is also monitoring advance measures being taken and awareness campaign being spread among the masses regarding coronavirus.

She directed that all departments concerned should work in a coordinated manner regarding adopting preventive measures from coronavirus.

Dr Yasmeen said that an affective advertisement campaign was also being run for creating maximum awareness among the masses regarding coronavirus.

The health department was ready to deal with any untoward situation and emergencyin the province, she added.