AC Cantt Visits Different Areas To Check Performance Of Dengue Field Staff

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:53 PM

AC Cantt visits different areas to check performance of dengue field staff

Assistant Commissioner Cantt, Rawalpindi on Thursday visited different areas and checked the performance of the staff working in streets for indoor surveillance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Cantt, Rawalpindi on Thursday visited different areas and checked the performance of the staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

According to a spokesman, the AC inspected anti-dengue activities of indoor surveillance teams and directed them to properly check rooftops of the houses and remove stagnant water after rain.

The residents should also be asked to adopt precautionary measures to avoid dengue.

An anti-dengue campaign, launched by the authorities concerned, is under way currently under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in city and Cantt areas.

He directed the teams to gear up the pace of the anti-dengue spray process.

He also inspected the attendance and performance of the dengue staff deputed on field duty in the area.

