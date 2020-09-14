AC expresses dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness at BHU

Assistant Commissioner Kotli Sayytian on Monday visited Basic Health Unit(BHU) Nalla Musslamana and inspected facilities being provided to the patients at hospital

During his visit ,the AC expressed dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness arrangements at the BHU and asked the administration to take immediate steps for providing clean environment to the patients at the BHU.

On the occasion ,he also reviewed the stock of medicines and stock registration in the record.

He said that negligence will not be tolerated in the provision of medicines in the hospital as the provincial government was providing all out facilities for hospitals.