AC Ibrahim inaugurates anti-corona vaccination centers in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Shah Tuesday inaugurated anti-corona vaccination Centers at various places in Khuzdar on instruction of National Command and Control Center (NCOC) and Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Basheer Ahmed Bareach.

AC said that centers were being set up for the convenience of the people so that the people do not have any difficulty in getting vaccinated, said a press release.

He said anti- coronavirus vaccination has been made mandatory by Balochistan government.Therefore, people are instructed to complete their vaccination process as soon as possible, he added.