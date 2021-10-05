UrduPoint.com

AC Ibrahim Inaugurates Anti-corona Vaccination Centers In Khuzdar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:16 PM

AC Ibrahim inaugurates anti-corona vaccination centers in Khuzdar

Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Shah Tuesday inaugurated anti-corona vaccination Centers at various places in Khuzdar on instruction of National Command and Control Center (NCOC) and Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Basheer Ahmed Bareach

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Shah Tuesday inaugurated anti-corona vaccination Centers at various places in Khuzdar on instruction of National Command and Control Center (NCOC) and Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Basheer Ahmed Bareach.

AC said that centers were being set up for the convenience of the people so that the people do not have any difficulty in getting vaccinated, said a press release.

He said anti- coronavirus vaccination has been made mandatory by Balochistan government.Therefore, people are instructed to complete their vaccination process as soon as possible, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Khuzdar Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health ..

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health consultancy to its Captains a ..

11 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as ..

National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as the game shifts to Lahore

13 minutes ago
 Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 underway in ..

Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 underway in educational institutions

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup: Pakistani squad will fly to UAE on ..

T20 World Cup: Pakistani squad will fly to UAE on Oct 15

27 minutes ago
 Graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy Risalpur

Graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy Risalpur

1 minute ago
 Teachers play pivotal role in achieving nation's s ..

Teachers play pivotal role in achieving nation's success: FGTA

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.