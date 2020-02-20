UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Inspects Anti Polio Vaccination Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:48 PM

Assistant Commissioner Amir Nawaz Khan here Thursday inspected anti-polio campaign at Wana, headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district and administered vaccine to children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Amir Nawaz Khan here Thursday inspected anti-polio campaign at Wana, headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district and administered vaccine to children.

Accompanied by the officials of health department and official of district administration, the assistant commissioner Wana, Amir Nawaz attended the fourth-day national immunization day anti-polio campaign at Wana and dispatched teams to field with direction that no child should be left unvaccinated.

Amir Nawaz said polio was a crippling disease and urged parents to bring their children to nearby hospitals and basic health units in case vaccinators did not arrive at their homes for some reasons.

He said campaign against polio would continue till complete elimination of this virus from the country.

