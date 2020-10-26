AC visits BHU Mandra to inspect facilities

Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan on Monday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Mandra and inspected of facilities being provided to people at the unit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan on Monday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Mandra and inspected of facilities being provided to people at the unit.

According to a handout issued here, the AC checked availability of medicines and condition of medical equipment installed in the unit.

She also checked attendance register of the staff and expressed satisfaction over cleanliness arrangements.

She also interacted with people present at BHU and inquired about treatment andother facilities provided to them.

Majority of visitors at BHU expressed satisfaction over the treatment and medical care provided to patients.