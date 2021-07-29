UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accor In Profit But Hotels Still Suffering From Covid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:49 PM

Accor in profit but hotels still suffering from Covid

French hotel giant Accor said Thursday it had returned to profit but that revenues were still down by more than half from pre-pandemic levels as travel remains constrained

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :French hotel giant Accor said Thursday it had returned to profit but that revenues were still down by more than half from pre-pandemic levels as travel remains constrained.

From the period from January through June the company that owns the Ibis, Sofitel, Novotel, Mercure and Pullman brands among others, said its revenue came in at 824 million Euros ($978 million).

That was a drop of 10 percent from the same period last year, when Covid-19 lockdowns first began to be put in place, and a 53 percent drop from the first half of 2019.

Accor was nevertheless able to squeeze out a profit of 67 million euros, compared to a loss of 1.

5 billion euros one year ago.

While vaccination has allowed the United States and much of Europe to remove pandemic restrictions, travel remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

But the company said it sees the market beginning to recover.

"Since May, we have seen a clear recovery," CEO Sebastien Bazin said in a statement.

"It is still too early to fully define the outlook for the end of the year, but we are confident in our ability to capture recovery in all geographies and to put into place a reinvented vision of travel," he added.

Accor shares slumped 2.6 percent in morning trading in Paris, where the blue-chip CAC 40 index rose 0.6 percent.

Related Topics

Europe Hotel Company Paris Same United States January May June 2019 Market All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bencic beats Rybakina to reach Olympics tennis fin ..

6 minutes ago

Urban Forestation essential to overcome effects of ..

6 minutes ago

Cyber crime case: MPA Nazir Chohan remanded in FI ..

9 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in FAISALABAD

9 minutes ago

Chinese-Russian Military to Involve Over 10,000 So ..

9 minutes ago

Ever Given Container Ship Arrives in Port of Rotte ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.