ACS Orders To Accomplish Nishtar-II Project Within Current FY

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 04:54 PM

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar gave deadline to complete Nishtar-II project in current year fiscal year saying inordinate delay would not be tolerated

He said Punjab government was spending a huge amount of Rs 9.32 billion on the construction of 500 bedded Nishtar-II and it would extend health facilities to the people of the region.

The ACS expressed these views during his visit to the under-construction project here.

He was accompanied by Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare South Punjab, Amjad Shuaib Khan.

Another 500 beds would be added in the second phase of the project, he said, adding that a Medical University will also be set up.

He directed the authorities concerned that all the obstacles in the project should be removed.

Muhammad Asif, Project Manager, IDAP, while briefing the ACS informed that the building of Nishtar II Hospital was being completed at a cost of Rs 5 billion and Rs 1.90 billion were being spent on the purchase of biomedical equipment.

Rs 3.96 billion has been spent on the project so far, he said and added that 10 modern operating theaters were being constructed in the hospital.

The emergency block and trauma center of the hospital will consist of 120 beds, gynecology ward of 150 beds, orthopedic ward 120 beds and ICU of 50 beds. The construction of the residences for doctors and para medical staff, cafeteria and shelter home are included in the plan, Asif told.

LC of CT scan, MRI and other machinery has been opened while purchase of generators, UPS and other equipment has been completed, he concluded.

