ACs visit city areas, inspect anti-dengue measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive, launched by the district administration, is under way in the provincial capital currently under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the city.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Raiwind Adnan Rasheed Saturday visited Wapda Town housing society, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and issued warning to various house owner over presence of dengue larvae.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari visited Union Council (UC) 52 to inspect anti-dengue arrangements at the under-construction plazas and commercial buildings.

All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, she said and directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner City Sardar Fizan Ahmed inspected anti-dengue arrangements at various auto workshops in UC-82 and ordered to speed up anti-dengue spraying process.