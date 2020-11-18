Acting Nishtar MS vows to extend good health facilities

Newly designed Medical Superintentend (MS) of Nishtar Hospital Dr Tariq Saeed Pirzada assured of extending good health facilities to its patients through adopting all possible measures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Newly designed Medical Superintentend (MS) of Nishtar Hospital Dr Tariq Saeed Pirzada assured of extending good health facilities to its patients through adopting all possible measures.

Talking to APP Wednesday, he said he was yet unaware of which ground his predecessor Shahid Mahmood Bukhari got suspended. However, he added that he would bring about remarkable improvements up to his fullest potential in hospital's administrative affairs .

"I have started to improve mechanism of patients' caring and medicines provision quite fairly" he said while putting up veiled observation as he didn't know for how long would he continue to serve as an Acting MS of the grand health unit of the district.

Dr Tariq Pirzada, the Additional Principal Medical Officer (APMO) Nishtar Hospital was given Additional charge of MS Nishtar Hospital after suspension of Dr Shahid Bokhari by CM Punjab during his surprise visit paid here last Saturday.

Usman Buzdar had made entry on his own vehicle into the hospital without following protocol after returning from Turbat, southern Balochistan.

According to a notification received here, Dr Bokhari was suspended on administrative grounds and ordered to report to SHC&ME Deptt.