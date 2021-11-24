Active corona cases drop to 78 in Faisalabad

The number of active cases of coronavirus dropped to 78 after the recovery of two more patients in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The number of active cases of coronavirus dropped to 78 after the recovery of two more patients in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to spokespersons for the health department, a total of 25,850 coronavirus patients had so far recovered in the district.

He said presently 37 patients were under-treatment at the Allied Hospital, 8 at DHQ Hospital and four at General Hospital.

He said that 16 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospitaland 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19patients.