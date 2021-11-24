UrduPoint.com

Active Corona Cases Drop To 78 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:27 PM

Active corona cases drop to 78 in Faisalabad

The number of active cases of coronavirus dropped to 78 after the recovery of two more patients in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The number of active cases of coronavirus dropped to 78 after the recovery of two more patients in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to spokespersons for the health department, a total of 25,850 coronavirus patients had so far recovered in the district.

He said presently 37 patients were under-treatment at the Allied Hospital, 8 at DHQ Hospital and four at General Hospital.

He said that 16 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospitaland 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19patients.

Related Topics

Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China Slams Politicization of Commercial Projects ..

China Slams Politicization of Commercial Projects Like Nord Stream 2 - Foreign M ..

7 seconds ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wedn ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wednesday

8 seconds ago
 Man kills wife in kasur

Man kills wife in kasur

10 seconds ago
 EU health agency calls for 'urgent' Covid measures ..

EU health agency calls for 'urgent' Covid measures

1 minute ago
 Corruption bathed PMLN can't afford independent ju ..

Corruption bathed PMLN can't afford independent judiciary: Farrukh Habib

1 minute ago
 Cambodian PM urges more efforts to support multila ..

Cambodian PM urges more efforts to support multilateral trading system

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.