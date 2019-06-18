ADC directs to accelerate surveillance to control dengue

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas Tuesday directed officials of district health authority to accelerate surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication besides focusing on hotspots where larva has been detected during current checking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas Tuesday directed officials of district health authority to accelerate surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication besides focusing on hotspots where larva has been detected during current checking.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, the ADC directed officials to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

Saima directed to devise an effective anti-dengue micro plan keeping in view the flaws of the last year,adding no dengue case had been detected in the new year but there was need to make a comprehensive plan for the ongoing year to prevent the spread of dengue larvae.

The ADC said nothing is more precious than human life, and zero tolerance would be shown in dengue control activities.

On the occasion Incharge Anti-dengue drive briefed the meeting that during indoor surveillance in Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation area in last week, larvae was found at 56 houses while during outdoor surveillance larvae was found at 17 points.

He said dengue was under control in Rawalpindi and health department was on high alert to cope with any situation.