ADC Directs To Devise Strategy For Polio Refusal Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:32 PM

ADC directs to devise strategy for polio refusal cases

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas on Friday directed the Health Department to devise strategy to cover polio refusal cases during anti-polio campaign being started from November 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas on Friday directed the Health Department to devise strategy to cover polio refusal cases during anti-polio campaign being started from November 11.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, she said that 2504 polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to 896, 977 children of less than five years of age while 545 area incharges and nine Deputy District Health Officers would also participate in the drive. The ADC said Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

Saima Younas asked the concerned departments to organize seminars and walks for creating awareness about the effects of polio virus.

She directed the Health Department to devise strategy to end doubts and convince parents with the help of Ulema and local community leaders to administer polio drops to their children.

Saima urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for elimination of the crippling disease from the society. "Parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved", she expressed. She said the continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered, she added.

