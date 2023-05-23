UrduPoint.com

ADC Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 07:57 PM

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Marzia Saleem on Tuesday directed officials concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, she directed the officials to carry out daily visits to vulnerable dengue sites and monitor the anti-dengue teams strictly.

The ADC warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard adding the aim of taking timely measures against dengue was to completely wipe out the fatal virus.

Marzia directed that checking and surveillance of commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools and colleges, junkyards, graveyards, under-construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites, petrol pumps and all other spots be ensured within a week by all concerned.

She further directed the officials to upload anti-dengue activities daily on the dashboard.

