ADC For Expediting Surveillance Activities To Control Dengue

Tue 25th June 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saima Younas Tuesday directed directed officials of district health authority to expedite surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication besides focusing on hotspots where larva has been detected during current checking.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements ,the ADC directed officials of Waste Management company and water and sanitation agency to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

She urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

The ADC said nothing is more precious than human life, and zero tolerance would be shown in dengue control activities.

On the occasion, health official briefed the meeting that during surveillance in Rawalpindi cantonment,chaklala cantt and Potohar urban and rural areas from June 18 to June 24,6585 sites were visited and larvae was removed from these places.

He informed that two dengue cases were reported from district Chakwal and one from Attock.

He also briefed the meeting that 442 dengue suspects were brought to allied hospitals of the city while no dengue positive case reported from Rawalpindi during the year 2019.

He said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation.

