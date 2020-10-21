ADC Sukkur directs to measures for dengue

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi has directed measures for controlling dengue and providing quality medical cover in this regard

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi has directed measures for controlling dengue and providing quality medical cover in this regard.

Chairing a departmental meeting at his office here on Wednesday, he directed focusing anti-polio activities for removing crippling virus from the region.

AC city Usman Adnan, senior officers of the department, TMOs and officers of different health program were also present. The ADC said that measures have been taken for improving routine immunization coverage.