UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADC Visits To Inspect Anti-dengue Teams Work

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:31 PM

ADC visits to inspect anti-dengue teams work

Additional Deputy Commissioner Maham Asif Malik Thursday visited the residential area of Railway Scheme 3 and reviewed the performance and quality of work of anti-dengue surveillance teams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Maham Asif Malik Thursday visited the residential area of Railway Scheme 3 and reviewed the performance and quality of work of anti-dengue surveillance teams.

The ADC also checked the attendance and worksheet of the field teams.

She also visited various houses in the area and inquired from the families about the work of dengue field teams and also checked the presence of dengue larvae in the houses.

The health teams on the occasion briefed the AC about the implementation of anti-dengue micro plan.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan visited various markets and parks in his respective area and asked the departments concerned including agriculture and environment departments to strictly follow the SOPs about dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Agriculture Gujar Khan Market From

Recent Stories

Armenian Defense Ministry Reports Third Azerbaijan ..

2 minutes ago

Police launch search operation in Chittian Hattian ..

2 minutes ago

Ghana to play football friendly with Qatar

2 minutes ago

Revenue officers hold open courts at tehsil level ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

7 minutes ago

Indian Army confirms its three soldiers were kille ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.