ADC visits to inspect anti-dengue teams work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Maham Asif Malik Thursday visited the residential area of Railway Scheme 3 and reviewed the performance and quality of work of anti-dengue surveillance teams.

The ADC also checked the attendance and worksheet of the field teams.

She also visited various houses in the area and inquired from the families about the work of dengue field teams and also checked the presence of dengue larvae in the houses.

The health teams on the occasion briefed the AC about the implementation of anti-dengue micro plan.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan visited various markets and parks in his respective area and asked the departments concerned including agriculture and environment departments to strictly follow the SOPs about dengue.