ADC visits to review anti-dengue arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Rawalpindi, Maham Asif visited People's Colony and reviewed the performance of anti-dengue surveillance teams.

She checked the attendance of field staff and directed that the micro plan be strictly implemented.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner also visited various houses and conducted indoor surveillance and directed that arrangements should be made to cover unused items on the roofs of the houses and also to ensure the presence of lids on the water tanks on the roofs.

She pointed out the breeding grounds of dengue larva and directed to destroy them immediately.

