UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional Assistant Commissioner Visits Basic Health Units

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:58 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner visits Basic Health Units

Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali Friday inspected Basic Health Units situated in Togh, Billitang and Gumbat suburban areas and taken notice of deficiencies

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali Friday inspected Basic Health Units situated in Togh, Billitang and Gumbat suburban areas and taken notice of deficiencies.

AAC checked staff attendance and stock of medicines in Basic Health units and urged for better treatment of the patients.

Revenue office situated in Togh village of Kohat is also inspected by AAC, he has checked records there and has directed revenue official (Patwari) to speedily dispose of all pending mutations to facilitate public.

Related Topics

Kohat All

Recent Stories

Repeal of Article-370 scrapped Maharaja's deal wit ..

1 minute ago

Growing disaster risks exceeding Asia-Pacific's ca ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner urges for awareness about Pakistan Ci ..

3 minutes ago

Finland, EU Considering Ban on Brazilian Beef Impo ..

3 minutes ago

Multan Development Authority warns to demolish ill ..

3 minutes ago

"Plant for Pakistan campaign" above political cons ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.