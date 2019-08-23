Additional Assistant Commissioner visits Basic Health Units

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali Friday inspected Basic Health Units situated in Togh, Billitang and Gumbat suburban areas and taken notice of deficiencies.

AAC checked staff attendance and stock of medicines in Basic Health units and urged for better treatment of the patients.

Revenue office situated in Togh village of Kohat is also inspected by AAC, he has checked records there and has directed revenue official (Patwari) to speedily dispose of all pending mutations to facilitate public.