Additional IGP South Punjab recovers from coronavirus

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General (IG) of Police South Punjab Captain (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan recovered from coronavirus and started performing official responsibilities here on Thursday.

The Additional IG South Punjab was tested positive of coronavirus on December 31 and quarantined himself in the home and continued official duties under the limits of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs). However,he defeated the deadly virus and recovered himself after remaining in quarantine for fourteen days,Spokesman of Additional IGP South Punjab Waseem Yousaf informed.

Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal offered gratitude to the police force and people for their payers made for his recovery.He said that coronavirus could be defeated by adopting precautionary measures and proper treatment. He paid tribute to the doctors and paramedical staff of Nishtar Hospital for their efforts in fight against the deadly virus.

Additional IGP South Punjab urged masses to play their role in controlling coronavirus for spreading.