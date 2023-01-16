UrduPoint.com

Additional Secretary Health Inspects Polio Drive In District

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 05:28 PM

Additional Secretary Admin Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab / EOC Coordinator Khizar Hayat paid a surprise visit to inspect anti-polio drive in the district on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :

He visited union council 190, OPD at Allied Hospital and inspected the polio vaccination process, checked marked fingers of children as well as records.

He also checked the presence of polio teams at Motorway toll plaza and directed the teams to ensure vaccination of children travelling by buses, cars, vans and other transport.

He also appealed to parents to administer polio drops to their children to save them from crippling disease.

Meanwhile, District Programme Coordination for anti-pandemic Dr Zulqarnain went to different areas of the district and checked vaccination of children during door-to-door visit. He also visited brick-kilns, nomad camps, and rural health centres, basic health centres and transport stands.

