Admin to establish more Covid vaccination centers in Rwp Division: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The administration is going to establish more Covid-19 vaccination centers in Rawalpindi Division to facilitate the people and carry out the inoculation process smoothly.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, 524,537 people have been vaccinated in Rawalpindi district including 495,172 general citizens and 29,365 front line health workers. He said that efforts were being made to increase the number of the vaccination centers so that all the residents of the division could be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Out of total 24,586 patients infected with corona virus in Rawalpindi district so far, 23,376 have been discharged while 987 have died.

There are 223 active Covid-19 patients in the district including 199 who are in home isolation and 24 others who are under medical treatment in hospitals.

During last 24 hours, a total of six confirmed patients were reported in Rawalpindi district including one in Pothohar Town, three in Cantt and two in Rawal Town.

At present, two patients are undergoing treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 06 at Fauji Foundation, 07 at Holy Family Hospital and 09 at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.