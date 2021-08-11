UrduPoint.com

Administration Identifies 28 Areas Across District With Potential COVID-19 Hotspots; 293 New Cases Reported

Sumaira FH 37 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:41 PM

The Rawalpindi District Administration in consultation with medical teams, district Police and trade bodies of the city forwarded the request to the Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care (SP&SHC) for the imposition of temporary lockdown in 28 areas of the district under section 144 (06)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi District Administration in consultation with medical teams, district Police and trade bodies of the city forwarded the request to the Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care (SP&SHC) for the imposition of temporary lockdown in 28 areas of the district under section 144 (06).

In a letter written to SP&SHC, the Deputy Commissioner office had identified 28 areas across the district with potential Covid-19 hotspots and recommended sealing the areas for ten days from August 10 to 20.

The following areas had been identified by the district administration for the enforcement of necessary restrictive measures include Chor Harpal, Rawalpindi Cantt, Airport Housing society, Gulzar Quaid, Chaklala scheme,3, Tench Bhatta, Lalarukh, Gulshanabad, Waris Khan, Shamsabad, Shakrail, Sattelite Town, Sadiqabad, Afshan colony, Amra Pura, Aria Mohalla, Asghar Mall, Dokh Chudriyan, Dokh Pracha, Dhok Ratta, Dhok Elahi Baksh,Eidgah Asghar mall, Khayban Sirsyed, Kuri Road,Morgah, Muslim town, Pirwadhai, Bahria town, phase 8 and Pandora.

Meanwhile, according to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Wednesday, 293 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 109 belonged to Rawal Town, fifty-nine from Potohar town, sixty-four from Rawalpindi Cantt, twenty-one from Taxila, seven from Gujar khan, seven from Kahutta, two from Kalar Syeda, four from Murree, ten from Islamabad, five from AJK, and one each from Attock, Bhakar, Jhelum, Kohat and Sargodha.

The report updated that 212 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 47 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 29 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 73 in Institute of Urology, 48 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 4 each in District Headquarter hospital and Hearts international hospital, 3 in Bilal hospital and two each in Begum Akhtar memorial trust and Attock hospital.

"Six patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 70 stable and 136 on oxygen," the report said.

The ratio of positive cases was recorded at 13.67 per cent while five people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

