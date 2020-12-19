UrduPoint.com
Administration Inspects Implementation Of SOPs At Dera

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:06 PM

Administration inspects implementation of SOPs at Dera

District Administration Dera Ismail Khan here Saturday conducted raids in various areas of the city to inspect implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) ::District Administration Dera Ismail Khan here Saturday conducted raids in various areas of the city to inspect implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The raids were conducted following directives of Deputy Commissioner who has ordered strict implementation of corona SOPs and arrest of violators.

District administration has also urged people to adopt precautionary measures against corona and support the efforts of government to contain spread of corona virus.

Meanwhile as part of campaign started against anti-social elements, local police arrested two outlaws and recovered heroin and opium from their possessions within limits of Purva Circle.

More Stories From Health

