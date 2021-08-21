UrduPoint.com

Advanced Lab Organizes One-day Free Medical Camp For Journalists

Advanced Laboratory Pvt. Ltd, Karachi has organized a one-day free medical camp for journalists here at Karachi Press Club on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Advanced Laboratory Pvt. Ltd, Karachi has organized a one-day free medical camp for journalists here at Karachi Press Club on Saturday.

During the camp, free medicines were distributed and necessary tests including sugar, Uric Acid, Cholesterol, Body Mass Index, Bone Mineral Density and Blood Pressure were also conducted.

Besides, specialist doctors checked the patients and prescribed the medicines to some of them.

Representatives from Advanced Lab Muhammad Arsalan Khan told while talking to APP that the purpose of organizing the camp was to provide the free medical facilities to Journalists who could not get time to maintain their health properly due to various reasons.

Apart from this, majority of people were not aware much about the importance of medical tests, he said, adding further that such camps would help us to create awareness how the medical tests are important to maintain their health.

Keeping in the view, the Advanced Lab started organizing such camps as the maximum people can get benefits from it, Khan told, articulating that our lab was offering the maximum discounts on medical tests.

More than 25 labs have been established in the country and of total, 15 branches are in Karachi only, he added. We are trying to reach everyone and provide the medical facility.

A large number of journalists along with families visited the camp and availed free of cost medical facilities. They also appreciated the initiative by the Advanced Lab to provide the medical facilities to the Journalists.

