Adviser To Iran's Foreign Minister Dies Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:38 PM

Adviser to Iran's foreign minister dies of coronavirus

An adviser to Iran's foreign minister who took part in the 1979 US embassy hostage crisis has died from coronavirus, the official IRNA news agency reported

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :An adviser to Iran's foreign minister who took part in the 1979 US embassy hostage crisis has died from coronavirus, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Hossein Sheikholeslam, "a veteran and revolutionary diplomat" died late Thursday, IRNA said.

Iran has been scrambling to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus which so far has infected3,513 people and killed at least 107 people in the Islamic republic.

Six of those who died from coronavirus are politicians or government officials.

