Advisor administers anti-polio drops to children

Special Advisor to the CM Punjab on Sports Malik Umar Farooq on Tuesday administered anti-polio drops to children in Dijkot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Advisor to the CM Punjab on sports Malik Umar Farooq on Tuesday administered anti-polio drops to children in Dijkot.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the role of parents was imperative in the success of anti-polio drive and eradication of polio virus from the country.

He lauded the efforts of polio workers for administering anti-polio drops to children by visiting door to door.

He asked the people to cooperate with anti-polio teams for a polio free country and said parents could also contact at Sehat Mohafiz helpline 1166, if polio workers have no access to them.