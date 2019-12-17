Advisor Administers Anti-polio Drops To Children
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:34 PM
Special Advisor to the CM Punjab on Sports Malik Umar Farooq on Tuesday administered anti-polio drops to children in Dijkot
Speaking on the occasion, he said the role of parents was imperative in the success of anti-polio drive and eradication of polio virus from the country.
He lauded the efforts of polio workers for administering anti-polio drops to children by visiting door to door.
He asked the people to cooperate with anti-polio teams for a polio free country and said parents could also contact at Sehat Mohafiz helpline 1166, if polio workers have no access to them.