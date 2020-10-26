UrduPoint.com
AEMC Organizes 'Breast Cancer Awareness' Programme

Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) Karachi, one of the eighteen cancer hospitals being run by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) Karachi, one of the eighteen cancer hospitals being run by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) specializing in diagnosis and treatment of cancer, organized a Breast Cancer Awareness Programme here on Monday.

Director of Atomic Energy Medical Centre (AEMC), Karachi (AEMCK) Dr. Hina Hashmi welcomed the participants of the awareness programme and shared details about the various facilities of cancer diagnosis and treatment at the hospital.

Dr. Hina saluted the whole team of AEMC for dedicating their lives to the noble cause of providing relief to the ailing cancer patients.

On the directions of Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem all eighteen Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals, spread all over the country, are arranging awareness activities during the month of October stressing the importance of need for early diagnosis being key to success in cancer cure.

Director AEMC Dr. Hina Hashmi appreciated the role of 18 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals in general and AEMC in particular, in spreading awareness about the fatal disease of Breast Cancer.

She told that in all these cancer hospitals, patients can come for the diagnosis and treatment even if they do not have enough resources for the expenditures as Pakistan Baitul Mal, patient welfare societies and philanthropists are very active in helping out the patients.

Also patients of all stages of the disease are accepted for care in these hospitals.

Free breast cancer screening are being offered in the month of October. So people especially ladies should reach to the hospitals for early detection of the disease.

The director also appreciated the initiative taken by Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals to formulate the first PAEC Cancer Registry Report which are the need of the hour. On the occasion, famous tv celebrity and breast cancer survivor Ms. Durdana Butt also spoke about the early detection of cancer. Ms. Butt discussed her experience battling the disease itself and appreciated the role of doctors and health care professionals during her treatment at AEMC.

On this occasion, cancer survivors also shared their experience of fighting the disease with the help of AEMCK team. They appreciated the dedication, patience and professional attitude of AEMC hospital doctors towards providing care and above all, hope to the ailing cancer patients.

Dr Ayesha Siddiqa thanked the guests and Dr. Rahila of AEMC delivered an informative presentation to break the taboos and myths surrounding the disease.

The event was followed by free medical check-up of the ladies in breast clinic and a screening mammography was offered free of cost.

A large number of notables of Karachi, cancer disease survivors, philanthropists, doctors and others participated in the activities.

COVID-19 SOPs were strictly observed by the organizers during the programme.

