UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan COVID-19 Cases Increase To 42

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:21 PM

Afghan COVID-19 cases increase to 42

Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry on Tuesday reported two more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 42 since the outbreak of the disease in mid-February

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry on Tuesday reported two more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 42 since the outbreak of the disease in mid-February.

"One new COVID-19 infection was registered in northern Samangan province and one case was reported in eastern Logar province," Wahidullah Mayar spokesman of the ministry said in a statement.

Most of the infection cases had been recorded in western Herat province, where the Afghan Public Health Minister Firuzuddin Firuz demanded the government to declare a complete lockdown.

The province bordering Iran has emerged as the COVID-19 outbreak epicenter in Afghanistan, as thousands of Afghan refugees return home every day from the neighboring country to escape the disease.

On Sunday, the ministry confirmed the first death of COVID-19 after a 40-year-old patient succumbed to the disease in northern Balkh province.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran Balkh Herat Sunday From Government Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China launches new remote sensing satellites

4 minutes ago

China completes new large solar telescope

3 minutes ago

China's tourist island cleared of COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Germany Exceed 27,000 With 11 ..

3 minutes ago

Venezuela Receives 10,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Fr ..

3 minutes ago

Cutlery exports increase 7.80% in 8 months

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.