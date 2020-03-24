Afghan COVID-19 cases increase to 42

Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry on Tuesday reported two more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 42 since the outbreak of the disease in mid-February

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry on Tuesday reported two more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 42 since the outbreak of the disease in mid-February.

"One new COVID-19 infection was registered in northern Samangan province and one case was reported in eastern Logar province," Wahidullah Mayar spokesman of the ministry said in a statement.

Most of the infection cases had been recorded in western Herat province, where the Afghan Public Health Minister Firuzuddin Firuz demanded the government to declare a complete lockdown.

The province bordering Iran has emerged as the COVID-19 outbreak epicenter in Afghanistan, as thousands of Afghan refugees return home every day from the neighboring country to escape the disease.

On Sunday, the ministry confirmed the first death of COVID-19 after a 40-year-old patient succumbed to the disease in northern Balkh province.