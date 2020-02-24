UrduPoint.com
Afghan Health Minister Says First Case Of Novel Coronavirus Disease Confirmed In Country

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:36 PM

Afghan Health Minister Says First Case of Novel Coronavirus Disease Confirmed in Country

The first case of the novel coronavirus infection has been registered in the Afghan western province of Herat, Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The first case of the novel coronavirus infection has been registered in the Afghan western province of Herat, Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said on Monday.

According to the minister, there were three suspected coronavirus cases, one of whom tested positive.

"I am fully responsible for announcing the first case of coronavirus in the country, in Herat province, and [I want to] tell people that the situation is under control, two other suspects have negative results [for the virus], and the health team has taken measures as well," Feroz said at a press conference in Kabul, adding that a 35-years-old patient tested positive for coronavirus.

The Health Ministry declared an emergency situation in the province.

"The person with coronavirus in Herat is under strict supervision and my instruction [for Afghans] is to limit all non-urgent travel to Herat, while flights to and from Herat will be restricted or stopped," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has closed its border with Iran, which detected more than 60 cases of the virus and more than 10 coronavirus-related deaths on its soil.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.

