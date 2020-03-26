UrduPoint.com
Afghan Human Rights Commission Calls For Ceasefire Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Thu 26th March 2020

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Thursday welcomed and supported an appeal from the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for immediate global ceasefire to fight the COVID-19 outbreak

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Thursday welcomed and supported an appeal from the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for immediate global ceasefire to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

All sides of war should give up war and focus on fight against the epidemic and protect the life of the entire Afghan citizens, the AIHRC office tweeted.

On Monday, the UN chief appealed for an "immediate global ceasefire" aiming at protecting the vulnerable civilians in the conflict zones from the ravages of the pandemic.

"The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war," Guterres said in a briefing at the UN headquarters in New York.

However, he did not mention any country by name but added "that is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world."Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani frequently called on the Taliban to agree on a ceasefire to facilitate peace talks and most importantly the fight against the COVID-19 but the outfit refused and persisted on continuation of war in the conflict-ravaged nation.

In the latest clashes, five Afghan police officers and 10 Taliban militants were killed and several people wounded after Taliban attacked security forces positions in northern Kunduz and western Ghor provinces on Wednesday night.

