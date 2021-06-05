UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Registers 1,273 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:14 PM

Afghanistan registers 1,273 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 1,273 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of affected patients to 79,236 in the country, said a statement of the Public Health Ministry released on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) --:A total of 1,273 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of affected patients to 79,236 in the country, said a statement of the Public Health Ministry released on Saturday.

According to the statement, 41 patients died due to the viral disease over the period, bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 3,145 since the outbreak of COVID-19 in February 2020 in Afghanistan.

A total of 140 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recoveries to 58,265 in the country, the statement added.

The health ministry has also asked Afghans to respect and follow the social-distancing measures and advices given by the ministry, and wear masks in public buses and crowded areas.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Died February 2020

Recent Stories

Another 6 die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

1 second ago

PM reminds resource-rich countries to be responsib ..

3 seconds ago

Malaysia reports 7,452 new COVID-19 cases, 109 mor ..

5 seconds ago

307,608 people vaccinated against corona in Faisal ..

9 seconds ago

Plastic bags' banned in KP to counter pollution, r ..

2 minutes ago

DC visits vaccine centre, inspect facilities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.