Afghanistan registers 1,273 new COVID-19 cases

KABUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) --:A total of 1,273 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of affected patients to 79,236 in the country, said a statement of the Public Health Ministry released on Saturday.

According to the statement, 41 patients died due to the viral disease over the period, bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 3,145 since the outbreak of COVID-19 in February 2020 in Afghanistan.

A total of 140 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recoveries to 58,265 in the country, the statement added.

The health ministry has also asked Afghans to respect and follow the social-distancing measures and advices given by the ministry, and wear masks in public buses and crowded areas.